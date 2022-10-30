Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 5,521 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 253.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 370,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,830,000 after acquiring an additional 265,816 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $18,261,000. First National Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 385,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,942,000 after acquiring an additional 230,851 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after acquiring an additional 177,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 138.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 140,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $76.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.