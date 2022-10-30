Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.81-$4.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $46.31. 9,253,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,665,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

