Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $122.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,625 shares in the company, valued at $43,871,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

