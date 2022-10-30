American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Short Interest Update

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

American Acquisition Opportunity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAO opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. American Acquisition Opportunity has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $11.41.

Institutional Trading of American Acquisition Opportunity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at $1,539,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the first quarter worth $881,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the first quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the second quarter worth $135,000. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Acquisition Opportunity Company Profile

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

