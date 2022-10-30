American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Raised by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 4.1% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 180.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in American Tower by 1,896.4% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 821,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,073,000 after purchasing an additional 780,746 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $204.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.