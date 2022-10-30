American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Up 9.3% in October

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Tower Stock Performance
NYSE AMT traded up $6.03 on Friday, hitting $204.71. 2,613,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.05 and its 200 day moving average is $245.29. American Tower has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.