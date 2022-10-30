American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Up 9.3% in October

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $6.03 on Friday, hitting $204.71. 2,613,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.05 and its 200 day moving average is $245.29. American Tower has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.