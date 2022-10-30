Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 24,993.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 849,018 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amgen by 14.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,858,000 after purchasing an additional 344,875 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $273.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.88 and its 200-day moving average is $244.18. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $274.54. The firm has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

