Amgen Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $115.96 Million (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Amgen has a market capitalization of $115.96 million and $20,401.00 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00005683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Amgen

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.16716426 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23,362.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

