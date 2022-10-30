Analysts Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Target Price at $49.80

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.40.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their price target on MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday.

MarineMax stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.46. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $704.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.65.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,601 shares of company stock worth $696,881. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 9.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

