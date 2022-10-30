Analysts Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Price Target at $36.02

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 22.3% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 48.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 644,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 2.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 176,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in NIO by 70.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 37,498 shares in the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. NIO has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.01.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIO will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

