Analyzing Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) & EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI)

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) and EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and EVI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A N/A -3.23% EVI Industries 1.53% 3.62% 2.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.7% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of EVI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group N/A N/A -$830,000.00 N/A N/A EVI Industries $267.32 million 0.85 $4.09 million $0.30 60.40

This table compares Wag! Group and EVI Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EVI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wag! Group and EVI Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wag! Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 105.56%. Given Wag! Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than EVI Industries.

Summary

EVI Industries beats Wag! Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

