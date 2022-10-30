Ankr Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26.24 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $287.31 million and $26.24 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02958584 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $25,248,144.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

