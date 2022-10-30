AON (NYSE:AON) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.
AON Trading Up 2.4 %
NYSE AON traded up $6.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. AON has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.
AON Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AON by 8.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in AON by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 278.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 36.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.80.
AON Company Profile
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
