Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AON were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in AON by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in AON by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in AON by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $289.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.60. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.80.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.