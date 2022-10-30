Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Update

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 4,720,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 81.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 44,687 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 333,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 323,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 174,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE APLE traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,054. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.37%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

