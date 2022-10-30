Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average is $99.04.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Applied Materials from $347.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

