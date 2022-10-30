Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a market cap of $517.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $65.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

