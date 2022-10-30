Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target Cut to $20.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.81.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24.

Ares Capital Increases Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ares Capital by 83.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 33.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 89,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

