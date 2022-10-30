Ark Hits Market Cap of $53.88 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $53.88 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00018970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007033 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005478 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004768 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,165,530 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

