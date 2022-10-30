Arweave 1-Day Volume Tops $38.06 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $349.76 million and $38.06 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $10.47 or 0.00050691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

