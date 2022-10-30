Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
ABG stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.93. 269,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,548. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.17. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $203.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
