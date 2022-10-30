Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 0.6 %

ABG stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.93. 269,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,548. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.17. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $203.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

About Asbury Automotive Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

