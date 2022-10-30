Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Down 10.7% in October

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 207,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Ascot Resources Stock Performance
Shares of AOTVF stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.18.
About Ascot Resources
