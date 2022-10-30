ASD Hits Market Cap of $69.40 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $69.40 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,467.31 or 1.00007456 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004276 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016719 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00055213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00044358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00022221 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.1054883 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,949,323.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

