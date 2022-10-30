ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.44-1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. ASGN also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.51 EPS.

ASGN Price Performance

ASGN stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,543. ASGN has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.87.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

