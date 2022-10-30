Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$2.35–$2.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.05 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of ASPN traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 765,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,308. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The firm had revenue of $45.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

