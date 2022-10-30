Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$2.35–$2.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.05 million.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.11. 765,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The firm had revenue of $45.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, October 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,386 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 41,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 94,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

