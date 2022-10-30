Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.76 to $6.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.76-$6.91 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.40.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.57. The stock had a trading volume of 243,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,707. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.31. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $135.48 and a 52 week high of $263.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after buying an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 250,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.