AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($151.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a £110 ($132.91) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £120 ($145.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £125 ($151.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £107.86 ($130.33).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of LON AZN opened at £101.24 ($122.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £102.44 and a 200-day moving average price of £104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £156.87 billion and a PE ratio of -172.18. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a 1 year high of £115.40 ($139.44).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.