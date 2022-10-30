Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ATTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of ATTO opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.42. Atento has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atento will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atento by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Atento by 7.8% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atento by 548.6% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

