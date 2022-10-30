Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Short Interest Update

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Athlon Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWET traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,099. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. Athlon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athlon Acquisition

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

