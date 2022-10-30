Audius (AUDIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $169.16 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Audius has a market cap of $169.16 million and approximately $12.58 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,128,867,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,924,708 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

