Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 billion-$7.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.63 billion. Avantor also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen cut shares of Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Down 6.4 %

AVTR stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Avantor by 201.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth $225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 69.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.