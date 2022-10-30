Avery Dennison Co. (AVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th.

Avery Dennison has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

AVY opened at $171.63 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.06.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

