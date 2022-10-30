Baader Bank Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($86.73) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($86.73) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($114.49) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €64.06 ($65.37) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($100.51). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €66.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €81.51.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

