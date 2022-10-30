Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -156.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

