Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

BANC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 462,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 34,960 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

