Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the bank on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Banco Santander has a payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.32 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 19.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SAN. UBS Group downgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.