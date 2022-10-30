Bank OZK Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank OZK lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $298.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

