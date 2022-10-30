Barber Financial Group Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $551.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.26. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.00 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

