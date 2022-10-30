Barber Financial Group Inc. Invests $423,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

