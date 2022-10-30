Barclays Boosts Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Price Target to 45.00

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from 39.00 to 45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AKRTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aker Solutions ASA from 27.00 to 35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aker Solutions ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

