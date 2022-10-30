Barclays Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $496.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays to $496.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $555.61.

NOW opened at $420.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 424.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

