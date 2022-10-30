Barclays Raises Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $62.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.99.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.4 %

SLB opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.