Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Barnes Group updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $34.00. 260,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,494. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on B. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

