Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE B opened at $34.00 on Friday. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several research firms have commented on B. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Barnes Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.