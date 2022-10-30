Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 73,597 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 73,597 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 388.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,127 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 442.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,064,000 after buying an additional 1,730,673 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 391.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,271,000 after buying an additional 1,608,372 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 345.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.10. 3,795,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,031. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

