Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 189 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

Boeing Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of BA opened at $143.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.63. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

