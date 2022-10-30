Becker Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,674 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up approximately 2.0% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of McKesson worth $40,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after buying an additional 235,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,109,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 30,460.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $6.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $394.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $203.34 and a 12 month high of $396.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.65.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.85.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

