Becker Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.4% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $28,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 130.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.36.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $6.58 on Friday, hitting $273.81. 2,924,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.18. The firm has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $274.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.