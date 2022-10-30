Becker Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $15,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 30.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on O. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,077. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27.

The business also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 281.13%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

